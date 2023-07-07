The 42 Network was ranked number 6 among most innovative universities in the world and ranked as the most ethical university in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) -Top 50



Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi, the first GCC campus of the internationally renowned 42 Network of coding schools, celebrates the 42 Network’s international recognition as the 6th Most Innovative University in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Global Top 100 Most Innovative Universities ranking. The 42 Network also ranked number one in the Ethical Value Category of the WURI Top 50.



With this recognition, the 42 Network joins other esteemed institutions in the WURI rankings, including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University. The World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) evaluates the university’s real contributions to society, highlighting creative and innovative approaches of universities' research and educational programs.



Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “This is an incredible achievement for the 42 Network, and we at 42 Abu Dhabi are honoured to be part of this milestone. This high ranking is a testament to the success of the network’s revolutionary learning model which has equipped thousands of students around the world with essential digital skills.”



“As part of the 42 network, we at 42 Abu Dhabi are committed to continuing to innovate, grow, and create a learning environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and excellence. To do this, we look forward to working together with all our stakeholders towards our shared vision of creating a brighter future for our students and consolidating the UAE's leading and global position as a hub for coding and the digital economy,” he added.



42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, was established in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.



42 Abu Dhabi has seen huge demand since its launch in October 2021, boasting impressive enrolment figures. Over the past year, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 475 students, including 139 UAE national students.



Additionally, 42 Abu Dhabi has had a major role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.



42 Abu Dhabi’s tuition-free model is rooted in a peer-to-peer learning methodology that creates flexible learning pathways via a project-based, gamified approach. Open 24 hours a day, and offering its programmes free of charge, the school aims to cultivate creativity, collaboration and self-discipline by giving students ownership of their learning. The school has evolved to become a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital future.



All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules and six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognized by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.



Through 42 Abu Dhabi’s strategic partner network of industry leaders, pioneering companies and government entities, the school provides students with internships, sponsorships and job opportunities after they complete the program.



Additionally, 42 Abu Dhabi welcomes people from all walks of life to learn coding and elevate their digital skills. Candidates interested in applying to 42 Abu Dhabi must be aged 18 and above and require no previous coding experience.