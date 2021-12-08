Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced the appointment of James Worrall as head of EMEA channels. Worrall has extensive experience in building sales channels, having been in leadership roles for networking, enterprise IT and technology startups over the last 20-plus years. In his role at Cohesity, he will report into the Cohesity global partner organisation, led by Mike Houghton. Worrall has responsibility for scaling the company’s EMEA partner ecosystem while advancing the company’s go-to-market strategy in the region.

Before joining the team at Cohesity, Worrall was vice president of EMEA channel at F5 Networks and EMEA channel sales lead at Juniper Networks. In these and previous roles, Worrall held responsibility for developing the overarching channel program and strategy, with a focus on incentivising partners, simplifying processes, and making the technology easy to understand and resell. Worrall is based north of Oslo, Norway, but traces his sales roots back to his youth in Bolton, UK, where he worked in door-to-door sales.

“Cohesity is already helping numerous organisations throughout EMEA transform how they back up, protect, secure and derive value from data through next-gen data management, but I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible and the opportunity for partners is immense,” said Worrall. “I am outrageously optimistic about what Cohesity can do working hand-in-hand with exceptional partners throughout the region. The future of our business is in the channel and I’m focused on continuing to grow, scale, and nurture our partner ecosystem and in the process empower more customers to reap the benefits of modern data management.”

“James is full of energy and ideas and has been instrumental in building world class channel programmes for other IT vendors,” said Mike Houghton, vice president, global partner organisation, Cohesity. “As enterprises throughout the EMEA region are looking to deploy next-gen data management technologies, James will play a key role in the EMEA organisation, ensuring our go-to-market strategy and local partner ecosystem are scaling and evolving to capture these opportunities while helping partners differentiate and positively impact their bottom line.”

