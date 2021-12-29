Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has been awarded with the “Best Digital Wallet (BenefitPay App)” award for 2021 by Pan Finance Awards, a programme providing compelling content about leading companies and individuals within the realms of financial services and a true indicator of excellence.

The reputable accolade recognises BENEFIT’s National Electronic Wallet Payment System, BenefitPay’s efforts to provide an enhanced digital experience through its mobile application, which enables consumers to pay and transfer funds in Bahrain in a fast, secure, and convenient manner. Furthermore, the award validates BENEFIT’s distinct presence in the Kingdom as the top FinTech industry leader through its unique and innovative tailored services and solutions, due to best practices and user experience assessment, in order to enhance the digital society resonating with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

BENEFIT’s Assistant General Manager in Marketing and Innovation, Nezar Maroof, commented on this occasion, “We are honored to receive the Pan Finance Award for “Best Digital Wallet”. This recognition is a reflection of BENEFIT’s committed and dedicated skilled team of digital and technology specialists, as well as our ongoing efforts to digitize payment transactions and invest in technology. Digital wallets are of the most innovative solutions within the payment ecosystem, and it’s a pleasure to be able to receive such an accolade highlighting our efforts in this digital revolution.”

BENEFIT’s reputation as the Kingdom’s leader in financial transactions has been further solidified through several awards and accolades, including this year’s egovernment excellence award 'Best Application for the Smart Devices Award' and “Best e-Wallet Payment System – BenefitPay" and "Most Innovative e-Payment Product" at the 2020 Global Economics Magazine Awards.

BenefitPay has secured over 500,000 registered users since its launch in Bahrain, owing to the diversity of features and services accessible in the mobile application, making it the preferred choice for payment and money transfer for many.

Pan Finance is a UK based online magazine providing worldwide intelligence on finance, economics and global commerce and was established to provide the global financial community with concise, intelligible, and up-to-date news.

-Ends-

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – includes operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Internet Banking (IB), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal and recently national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.benefit.bh

