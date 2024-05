Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.2% in March following a revised 1.6% rise in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. Food sales rose by 5.7% year-on-year, while non-food sales grew by 0.6%. Fuel sales rose by 3.3% in annual terms, the KSH said. March February March 2023 Jan-March 2024 2024 2024 Calendar-adjusted +4.2 +1.6 -13.2 +2.2 retail sales total - Change % y/y *Revised (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Rafal Wojciech Nowak in Gdansk)

