Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 3.2% in April following a revised 4.1% rise in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Food sales rose by 3.6% year-on-year, while non-food sales grew by 4.3%. Fuel sales rose by 2.0% in annual terms, the KSH said. April March April 2023 Jan-April 2024 2024 2024 Calendar-adjusted +3.2 +4.1* -12.7* +2.4 retail sales total - (+4.2) (-12.6) Change % y/y *Revised (Reporting by Marta Maciag and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)