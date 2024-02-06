Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 0.2% in December following a 5.4% drop in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Food sales rose by 1.3% year-on-year, while non-food sales fell by 3.0%. Fuel sales were up 3.8% in annual terms, the KSH said. Dec 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2022 Jan-Dec 2023 Calendar-adjusted retail sales total - Change % y/y -0.2 -5.4 -4.2 -7.9 * Revised.

