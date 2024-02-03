Dubai-based Apparel Group is set to open an additional 29 retail stores in the UAE this year and plans to expand into other emerging markets, including the Philippines and Hungary.

The fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, whose portfolio includes 2,100 retail stores, confirmed the expansion plans on Friday as it opened five outlets at Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The 29 additional shops will open in the same mall this year.

Apparel Group has brought to the UAE several top global brands originating from the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. It also operates stores in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Egypt.

The brands in its portfolio include: Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Tim Hortons and Cold Stone Creamery, among others.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

