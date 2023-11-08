Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 7.3% in September following an 7.1% drop in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales dropped by 2.3% year-on-year, while non-food sales fell by 7.5%. Fuel sales plunged by 19.9% in annual terms, the KSH said. Sept 2023 Aug 2023 Sept 2022 Jan-Sept 2023 Calendar-adjusted retail sales total - Change % y/y -7.3 -7.1 +2.5* -9.3 *revised data (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Berna Suleymanoglu in Gdansk)

