Sharjah, UAE: Bee’ah, the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer, has now become BEEAH Group, adopting the structure of an investment holding company and assuming a new visual identity. As BEEAH Group, the organisation is unifying its growing businesses across industries and countries, including operations in UAE, KSA, Egypt and global joint ventures.

Since its founding over a decade ago, BEEAH has been driven by national, regional and global sustainability agendas. The company has established itself as a leader in the waste management industry, its first core business, while diversifying into new industries such as clean energy, environmental consulting, technology, and green mobility.

As a sustainability pioneer, BEEAH has already achieved historic milestones, including ground-breaking firsts for the UAE and wider region.

Its waste management businesses have achieved a 76% waste diversion rate in the emirate of Sharjah alone, the highest in the Middle East. Soon, BEEAH will launch its first clean energy project, the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant, which will realise the target of 100% waste diversion for the emirate and make it the first zero-waste city in the Middle East. The plant is an initiative of the Emirates Waste to Energy company, BEEAH’s joint venture with Masdar.

BEEAH is soon to move into its new headquarters, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and integrated with artificial intelligence, making it one of the most iconic, digitally enabled and sustainable buildings in the world. As the office of the future, the building is a manifestation of BEEAH’s guiding strategy of sustainability and digitalisation, powered by renewable energy and operating at LEED Platinum standards for energy efficiency using cutting-edge digital twin technology.

HE Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors at BEEAH Group, said: “This new structure and identity highlights our journey as an organisation over the past decade, while ushering in the next future-ready chapter. We have now evolved from a business with operations across future-critical industries, into a holding group of businesses that are shaping the future of these industries in the Middle East and beyond.”

HE Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais attributed BEEAH’s success to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, whose vision guided the organisation’s formation in 2007 as a public-private partnership. BEEAH was born out of the need to address environmental issues in the UAE and the wider region, beginning with waste management.

“Thanks to the foresight and support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we proactively tackled the challenge of waste management in Sharjah, the UAE and the wider region. His Highness’ vision continues to drive our growing businesses and ventures in industries that are critical for a sustainable future,” HE Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais said.

Under the holding structure and new visual identity, BEEAH Group aims to grow its businesses across the region and globally, working as an organisation to fulfil its vision of pioneering a sustainable quality of life for all.

BEEAH Group is now the parent company for several key businesses including: BEEAH Tandeef for waste collection and city cleaning, BEEAH Recycling for waste processing and material recovery, BEEAH Energy for clean and renewable energy, BEEAH Environment Services for consulting, research and innovation, BEEAH Digital for future technologies and digital ventures, and BEEAH Transport for green mobility and autonomous transportation.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said: “With the new holding structure and identity, our businesses will deliver further value to our clients with solutions that are smart, scalable and resolve sustainability challenges in a more holistic way.”

“By specifying each of our industries of operation, we are giving our businesses the room they need to grow within their industries and areas of operation. At the same time, these verticals and businesses also benefit from the collective experience of BEEAH Group. Our organisation will continue to forge partnerships and invest in ventures that contribute to our overall purpose – to pioneer a sustainable quality of life,” he added.

As BEEAH Group, the company plans to further diversify its portfolio and launch landmark projects and ventures in the UAE, across the region and worldwide. “We are very excited for this next chapter, and we look forward to launching more initiatives that will help shape future industries and tomorrow’s smart, sustainable cities around the globe.”

Press and media are encouraged to visit the BEEAH Group Media Centre for more information: http://www.beeahgroup.com/media-center

About BEEAH Group:

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digital expert, renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars for a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future, and expanded into the fields of renewable energy, sustainable transport, consultancy, education, and technology. Raising the bar for quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions; and has helped countries across the region in creating and executing their own roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group is currently operational in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with @BEEAHGroup on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

