UAE: Aster Pharmacy, a retail division of Aster DM Healthcare has announced that it is participating in the 2022 edition of Arab Health along with Alfa One, the distribution arm.
Aster Pharmacy is showcasing three technologically advanced health and skincare products at the event - this includes, Naobay (Organic skincare from Spain); UAE homegrown brand – Nano Seha (Alcohol Free Nanosilver based Sanitizers that offer greater protection); and BioSepeedia (vitro diagnostics, a 15-minute rapid home test kits from France).
In addition, Aster will be showcasing over 20 different brands with their distribution partner, Alfa One. Alfa One, is one of the company’s top distributors - bringing world renowned and trusted brands in the Nutrition, Personal Care and Home Healthcare space.
Balasubramanian, CEO, Aster Health said, “Arab Health is the region's largest healthcare exhibition that brings together several healthcare professionals, trade visitors and exhibitors from across the Middle East - giving us an opportunity to showcase our wide range of health, wellness and beauty products and services to potential customers. This year we are also looking to expand our partner network and geographical presence via our unique Franchise model.”
Aster Pharmacy’s participation in Arab Health also comes as leading health care providers view digital transformation to become more consumer-friendly. The pandemic accelerated the convergence of several trends in the healthcare industry, particularly consumers prioritizing convenience and access to care. Aster will be showcasing at Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 - 27 January at booth E10 Hall 6.
