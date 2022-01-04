Dubai : Apparel Group’s mission is to help improve the quality of life of communities that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and are experiencing extreme financial difficulties. Apparel Group partnered with Nefsy and Tarahum Charity Foundation during the festive season to distribute meals from Tim Hortons to 150 less fortunate children in Dubai. The children initially visited Kidzania in The Dubai Mall before passing by Tim Hortons Café to enjoy a complimentary lunch. Tim Hortons café provided a meal to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry.

Furthermore, Apparel Group is a member of the UN Global Compact and the organization is actively working towards implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. This initiative targets Goal 2: Zero Hunger and seeks to ensure the less fortunate and vulnerable have access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food. This initiative aims to encourage relationships with foundations that share a passion for serving children and promote long-term sustainable change to children and their caregivers in the region. Apparel Group is committed to ending hunger in our local communities.

Earlier this year, during the Holy month of Ramadan, Apparel Group organized a Ramadan food donation campaign across all GCC offices. 407 employees generously donated 5,744 Kgs of raw food items. These items were distributed to 180 laborers and 118 needy families through various NGO partnerships. Apparel Group also donated 26,075 meals through the 100 Million Meals programme.

About Apparel Group

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1850+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines. Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals. Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Tim Hortons

In 2011, the iconic Canadian brand Tim Hortons made its way to the Middle East, opening its first Café & Baked Shop in Dubai. The brand has quickly expanded throughout the GCC, through a master franchise agreement with The Apparel Group, a leading F&B player, head-quartered in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Over the years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of not only Canadians, but people all over the world, with classics like our Original Blend coffee and the signature Iced Capp®, along with a variety of inspired donuts including our ever popular Timbits®. Guests can now enjoy our premium coffees, delicious baked goods, made to order sandwiches and wraps, and many other beverages and food products at locations throughout the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

Tim Hortons strongly believes in delivering superior quality products and services for its customers and communities through leadership, innovation and partnerships. The restaurant chain is known for its freshly brewed coffee and baked food, its tagline…“Always Fresh, Always Delicious” rightly explains the brand policy.

About Nefsy

Nefsy is a purchase-with-purpose marketplace which provides an opportunity to everyday shopper to give back to humanity while availing discounts. In collaboration with IACAD of the Dubai Government, for every online purchase through the nefsy, you will help the people in need. Nefsy also hopes to increase brands social responsibility without donations.

About Tarahum Charity Foundation

Tarahum Charity Foundation was established by the department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai on August 2, 2012. Their mission is to help disadvantaged people within our society through a collective community effort. The charity aims to help poor, orphans, handicapped, widows, divorced and families of prisoners. Tarahum believes that every member of society is responsible for taking care of each other to build a better society for everyone. The foundation accepts financial aid, in[1]kind donation and emergency aid

