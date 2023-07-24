His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has gifted a herd of horses to the youngest Iraqi horse rider, Lania Fakher, following the loss of her mare.

Sheikh Mohammed has also directed to support the Iraqi youngest rider to establish an equestrian training centre.

Sheikh Mohammed's kind gesture came after the eight-year-old Lania from Kurdistan Region lost her horse Jesno and released a passionate video clip on social media sadly mourning her close friend. The video captured the hearty of social media users and led to an outpouring of sympathy on social media. The mare was a gift from her father when she was five.

The young rider had been nursing her sick horse although the veterinarian had advised her to keep away from it. Despite that, Lania kept taking care of her mare, feeding her.

She said despite her great loss to her cherished friend, she continued visiting her grave carrying apples and sugar.

Lania dreamed to have her own special equestrian place to train young people in Kurdistan.