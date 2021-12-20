Amity is one of 27 universities in DIAC

Dubai, UAE : Amity University Dubai celebrates 10 years of operation at Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) this week. Since opening its doors in 2011, the university has seen 6,100 students graduate from the facility, which itself has experienced significant evolution since its inception. Originally opening across three floors in DIAC’s Block 10, Amity University Dubai unveiled a 700,000-sq-ft campus in 2016 featuring state-of-the-art sports facilities, free-flowing collaboration spaces and world-class laboratories for hands-on experience.

Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of DIAC, said, “We’re proud to see how Amity University Dubai has grown over the decade it has been operating out of DIAC. Amity University Dubai offers a number of unique programs, including Forensic Sciences, Mechatronics, Nanotechnology, Solar and Alternate Energy. These degrees are reflective of the continuing development of the UAE economy, which will require graduates with an increasingly diverse set of skills.”

With its highly qualified faculty, state-of-the-art campus and location in the region’s leading educational ecosystem, he added that he was unsurprised to see Amity University Dubai graduates becoming change-makers in their respective industries.

“DIAC's growth is directly related to Dubai's overall growth as an international education destination. We have spent many years actively engaged in the creation of a lively and unique community alongside our globally acclaimed academic partners. The emirate has redoubled its efforts to attract the best talent from around the world by granting new 10-year Golden Visas to PhD holders, doctors, engineers, and students pursuing degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology; graduates from accredited universities with a grade point average of 3.8 or higher; and top high school graduates.”

Dr Vajahat Hussain, CEO of Amity Education ME, said, “We have grown from an enrollment of 100 students in 2011 to over 2,000 today.”

Amity has seen similar growth in its staff numbers, with eight administrative personnel and just over 20 faculty members at its opening rising to more than 200 part-time and full-time teaching and non-teaching staff in 2021.

“Our location within Dubai International Academic City, a vibrant educational hub strategically located close to the airport, Downtown Dubai, the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, has certainly played a role in our growth story. We’re grateful to DIAC for developing an ecosystem in which our students, faculty and campus have thrived over the years.”

A number of notable figures have graduated from Amity University Dubai in recent years. Distinguished alumni include Sahith Reddy Madara, the National Point of Contact for the UAE - Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC); Ashay Bhave, Founder of ethically-produced sustainable sneaker brand Thaely; Bilal Shabandri, a Forbes 30 Under 30 nominee and Co-founder of bus aggregator mobility service Arcab; and Stacey Pinto, Director – Brand and Reputation at Kitopi, the world’s leading managed cloud kitchen platform. Even DIAC’s Mohammad Abdullah was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate at Amity University Dubai’s 2021 convocation ceremony for setting new benchmarks in Design and Innovation in the region.

One of Amity University Dubai’s key features is its business incubation center, which is the first free zone facility of its kind to be accredited by Dubai SME. “We have had a number of success stories already – one of our start-ups, Thaely, was named Best University Start-Up, from a pool of more than 500 start-ups, at GITEX Future Stars in October,” said Hussain. “The founders of Arcab made it to the cover of Forbes Middle East’s 30 under 30 issue in September.

Hussain said, “Two of our other Incubation Center start-ups, Pupilar and Le Solarium, were both winners of the Four-Month Accelerator Programme initiated by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Le Solarium, a water purification and conservation start-up, will be showcasing at the Good Place pavilion at Expo 2020 this month.”

The UAE is home to around 37 international branch campuses (IBCs) of universities from across the globe – the highest concentration worldwide – more than 60 percent of which are registered in Dubai International Academic City.

