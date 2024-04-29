Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Joe & the Juice is set to make waves this April with the unveiling of its eleventh store in the UAE. Opening its doors in the vibrant hub of Dubai Silicon Oasis, known for its innovation and digital landscape, and surrounded by Academic City and universities, this store marks a milestone as the first of its kind, featuring an integrated training facility dedicated to showcasing the exceptional ingredients and blends that define Joe’s beloved products.

The DSO branch is poised to be more than just a store; it's a dynamic training campus committed to continuous growth. With an ambitious expansion plan in the coming years, Joe & the Juice recognises the importance of investing in its team and maintaining the highest standards across all markets. From top management to juicers behind the counter, Joe & the Juice creates a culture for development, offering opportunities for growth and advancement.

This inclusive training initiative aims to empower all Joe & the Juice team members and extend its impact by hosting external collaborations, learning sessions, and knowledge exchanges with industry stakeholders and academic institutions. With a dedicated space for recipe development and external collaborations, Joe & the Juice is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry.

Joe & the Juice’s DSO branch will officially open on April 25th, from 7.30 to 10.00 PM daily.

For further details relating to Joe & The Juice, or any other Lavoya Restaurant, please visit: https://lavoya.com/

About Joe & The Juice:

Joe & The Juice was founded as a juice bar and coffee concept in Copenhagen, Denmark by Kaspar Basse in 2002, and has grown into the first truly global healthy eating lifestyle brand. Joe & The Juice operates more than 300 locations in 16 countries and offers the finest high quality, natural, and local ingredients in its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches. Its modern, hip ambience makes it convenient and enjoyable for customers who desire a fast, yet healthy lifestyle. Joe & The Juice strongly believes in leveraging technology to enhance the

customer experience and utilises its Joe Loyalty app to create personalised offerings. Joe & The Juice is committed to minimising its impact on the environment, including limiting food waste and reducing overall environmental emissions. To find a full list of Joe & The Juice locations, visit www.joejuice.com

About Lavoya:

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food for Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was cofounded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, startups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital. www.lavoya.com

For more details, visit: https://www.joejuice.com/ | @joeandthejuiceuae