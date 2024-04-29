The anticipated Beijing International Automotive Exhibition kicked off in grand style a few days ago. OMODA & JAECOO will showcase its formidable new energy family with a symphony of "new products + new technologies + new ecosystem," heralding the strongest note in the era of new energy.

Last year, the OMODA & JAECOO brand made a high-speed debut, with global exports exceeding 160,000 vehicles, winning the favor of fans from over 40 countries. Notably, the JAECOO series launched in April last year embraced the value proposition "From Classic, Beyond Classic," unlocking a new off-road experience for the new elite and exploring the world's extreme environments together with users.

New Products, New Technologies, and the Blueprint of a New Energy Strategy Begin to Emerge

As the global energy transition accelerates, OMODA & JAECOO fully leverages its product and technological potential. The upcoming Beijing International Automotive Exhibition will feature the fearless J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV as prime examples of embracing the "new."

The J7's success in the global market has already proven the JAECOO series' ability to disrupt the traditional off-road paradigm. Today, based on global standards, JAECOO has crafted an entire new energy series. With the support of J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV, through a matrix approach, JAECOO aims to further strengthen its category advantage in the new energy off-road market segment.

The J7 PHEV will advance the technology of new energy off-road vehicles based on its existing All Road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS), focusing on power modes, energy conservation, ultimate safety, four-wheel drive off-road, smart technology, and outdoor living.

In addition to inheriting the J8's vector four-wheel drive system's calm off-road performance and the ultimate luxury driving experience, the J8 PHEV reaches the pinnacle of the new energy off-road market segment with the support of JAECOO's new third-generation hybrid off-road platform, reshaping the value system of the new energy off-road market.

Ultimately, competition in the new energy vehicle industry boils down to competition of technology. OMODA & JAECOO is well aware of this fact. The parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, relying on a robust full-industry chain heritage, has always been a "technology" exemplar in the global market.

In the new energy era, OMODA & JAECOO continues to prioritize technology, placing technological breakthroughs and innovations at the forefront of product development, pursuing disruptive and integrative innovations. OMODA & JAECOO will also showcase the latest new energy technologies at the upcoming new product press conference, releasing several new energy technologies, including the "third-generation PHEV hybrid" those challenges and exceeds user expectations of hybrid products, unleashing competitive power with hardcore technology.

A Personalized Future Ecosystem: Unveiling the World's First Highly Bionic Gait-Walking Robot

OMODA & JAECOO, ever unique, always seeks to build an ecological link with users that extends " More than just cars" Thus, centred on the user and the future living scenario, OMODA & JAECOO has developed various ecological systems including "Tech Life," "Fashion Life," "Off-Road Life," and actively synergizes with camping, modification, and geek communities, offering users a more diversified and personalized automotive experience and ecological value.

It is noteworthy that during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, OMODA & JAECOO will hold a grand ecological press conference at its headquarters in Wuhu, China, officially releasing the world's first highly bionic gait-walking robot, Mornine. Reportedly, Mornine is the world's first highly bionic gait-walking robot developed by Chery Automobile, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, in collaboration with AiMOGA, a strategic partner of Chery Automobile.

Mornine will be powered by electricity and positioned as a humanoid intelligent service bipedal robot, incorporating innovative uses of various biomimetic materials to closely replicate the digital human image. In line with the implementation of Mornine, OMODA & JAECOO has devised a "three-step" strategy aimed at gradually refining the technology and diversifying the functionalities, transitioning from a smart service expert in retail stores to a wise companion in household life, with a focus on in-depth development and optimization for specific application scenarios.

During the event, Mornine will engage in direct multimodal interactions with the guests at the press conference, offering a rich AI interaction performance and an immersive experience that allows the attendees to fully appreciate the intelligent allure of this future new species.

The global debut of the new energy series, breakthroughs in new technologies, and advancements in new ecosystems... Each major strategy will soon be unveiled, inviting us to look forward to OMODA & JAECOO once again illuminating the new energy map with its visionary technology and unique ecosystems, composing a new chapter of sustainable development for the global automotive industry!

