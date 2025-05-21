Cairo, Egypt – CARITech, a leading digital transformation partner specializing in core banking modernization and implementation services, and Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen the deployment of Finastra Essence for financial institutions across the Middle East and Africa. This collaboration combines CARITech’s implementation expertise with Finastra’s advanced technology to deliver streamlined and efficient core banking modernization.

Through this partnership, CARITech will leverage its proven implementation methodology, CMMi Level 3-certified standards, and regional expertise to support financial institutions adopting Essence. CARITech’s bilingual Arabic-English team will ensure seamless communication and excellent service for banks in the Middle East, enabling smooth transitions to modern core banking platforms.

“Partnering with Finastra represents a significant step forward for CARITech in our mission to deliver best-in-class core banking transformation services,” said Dr. Ismail Ali, CEO of CARITech. “By combining our expertise with Finastra’s innovative Essence solution, we can empower financial institutions to modernize their operations with confidence and efficiency.”

Finastra Essence is a core banking solution that combines deep functionality and advanced technology to increase enterprise agility, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. The partnership aims to deliver this advanced technology to help banks optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences.

“Our collaboration with CARITech reflects Finastra’s commitment to ensuring financial institutions receive exceptional service when implementing Finastra Essence,” said Siobhan Byron, EVP Universal Banking at Finastra. “CARITech’s track record in core banking transformations and their deep understanding of regional needs make them an invaluable partner in helping banks achieve their transformation goals.”

This partnership underscores both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and customer success, enabling financial institutions to transition to modern core banking systems with minimal disruption and maximum benefit.

About CARITech

CARITech is a global leader in digital transformation for financial institutions, specializing in core banking modernization, system replacement, and seamless integration. With extensive experience across the Americas, Middle East, and Africa, we deliver end-to-end solutions that enhance efficiency and innovation. Our expertise in 24/7 support, advanced data management through our DATUM solution, and strict adherence to global standards ensure operational excellence. Backed by a proven track record and seasoned professionals, CARITech empowers banks to the evolving digital landscape with confidence.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.