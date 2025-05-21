Abu Dhabi, UAE – Kerno, a pioneering IT infrastructure manufacturer based in the UAE, is showcasing its ready-for-production enterprise server units at the 'Make it in the Emirates' 2025 exhibition. As a regional industry pioneer, the company will be operating live manufacturing equipment at the exhibition, offering visitors a rare look at the sophisticated production capabilities coming to the UAE

The company is presenting its OKAM and UQLEAD product lines, representing a significant leap forward in bringing world-class IT manufacturing to the United Arab Emirates. These enterprise-grade servers and infrastructure solutions are designed to power everything from corporate data centers to advanced AI applications, all manufactured locally for both regional and international markets.

The OKAM product line represents Kerno's flagship server offerings based on the latest Intel and AMD chipsets, meeting the diverse needs of businesses across the region, from powering cloud services to supporting edge computing applications.

UQLEAD servers are designed with a laser focus on high-performance computing and AI workloads. These powerful systems are built for training and inference of AI models, vital in today’s AI-driven era. Kerno also develops OTAON storage systems, completing a comprehensive portfolio of IT infrastructure solutions.

Gene Ostrovskiy, Co-founder & CRO, said, "At Make it in the Emirates 2025, we're demonstrating the future of technology manufacturing in the UAE. Our live production demonstration proves that the region can produce the same quality of IT infrastructure as any global manufacturing hub."

At the heart of Kerno's exhibition is a unique attraction - actual manufacturing equipment from their facility, running live at the show. Visitors can witness firsthand how modern electronics are assembled with incredible accuracy, offering a rare glimpse into the hidden world of high-tech manufacturing.

Following strategic partnerships, Kerno is establishing an advanced hardware manufacturing factory in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The facility will utilize best-in-class equipment, including cutting-edge surface mount technology and a fully automated unit assembly line, positioning Kerno as a leading manufacturer of enterprise-class IT solutions in the Middle East. The company is now delivering market-ready product samples to customers, with mass production of enterprise-class servers, AI servers, and storage systems scheduled to begin imminently for both regional and international markets.

This development marks a significant milestone for the UAE's manufacturing sector, demonstrating the country's ability to produce sophisticated technology products that can compete on the global stage. By establishing local production capabilities, Kerno is helping reduce the region's dependence on imported IT infrastructure while creating hundreds of opportunities for skilled employment and technological advancement.

Industry professionals, business leaders, and technology enthusiasts are invited to visit Stand 6-AM135 to experience the live manufacturing demonstration and explore how Kerno's solutions can support their digital transformation journey. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity to see the convergence of advanced manufacturing and IT innovation happening right here in the UAE.

Note:

OKAM references a famous poet, Omar Khayyam, who was also one of the greatest mathematicians of the Arab world. The name also alludes to William of Occam, a British philosopher, creator of the “Occam’s Razor” principle - “What can be done with less should not be done with more.”

the UQLEAD name is rooted in the history of both Arab and European mathematics, and echoes the name Euclid, the ancient Greek mathematician who worked in Egypt. At the same time, it references one of his followers — the Arab mathematician al-Uqlidisi, who was the first to introduce decimal fractions into mathematics.

OTAON is an acronym formed from the first letters of “One Thousand and One Nights – the book that stores some of the most captivating stories from the Arab world, many of which have become well-known in the West as well.

About Kerno Enterprises FZE

KERNO Enterprises is the first world-class enterprise-level IT hardware manufacturer established in the United Arab Emirates, with our worldwide headquarters in Dubai. As a national industrial initiative, KERNO supports the vision of "Operation 300bn" as well as the ICV and Make It in The Emirates initiatives by localizing the development and production of mission-critical digital infrastructure, such as enterprise-class servers, AI servers, and data storage systems, vital to national security and technological sovereignty. Our upcoming state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis will have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of units per year, allowing the UAE to meet the majority of its domestic demand with secure, high-performance, locally manufactured systems as well as project its technological leadership to the region and beyond.