Attended by UAE government leadership, the event also serves as a setting for the company’s groundbreaking AED 2 billion agreement with ADNOC

Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan launched Serh Group, one of the UAE’s leading providers of oil and gas operations, logistics, and manpower services, recently at an inauguration ceremony attended by the country’s most senior leaders.

The launch event happened during a ceremony at ‘Make it in the Emirates’. His Highness revealed the company logo and visual identity, inspired by the evergreen Serh tree.

Formerly Al Dhafra Technical Services, the newly rebranded company now takes shape with a refreshed corporate identity, inspired by a legacy of excellence, and driven by an ambitious vision for the future.

The event was also the setting for the announcement of Serh Group’s groundbreaking agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) which saw it sign a landmark agreement valued at AED 2 billion to supply a wide range of machinery and equipment over a period of five years.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, was joined by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Serh Group Chairman as they announced the partnership between the two companies, signaling a new era of cooperation and shared values between ADNOC and Serh Group. The partnership was signed by Saif Al Falahi, Executive Vice President, Group Business Support & Special Tasks at ADNOC, and Abdulkhaliq Al Ameri, CEO of Serh Group.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC, commented: “Under the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to support economic, industrial and logistics growth in the UAE, we are proud to extend our cooperation with Serh Group, which reflects ADNOC’s ongoing commitment to building strong, future-focused partnerships that support our strategic vision. Together, we will explore new opportunities that align with our priorities and contribute to long-term value creation for both our organizations.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Serh Group Chairman, said: “We are thrilled to be officially launching Serh Group, a transformative milestone in our exciting and dynamic journey. As we evolve into an ambitious, forward-looking entity, this new brand reflects our expanded vision, diversified capabilities, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Serh Group represents a renewed promise to deliver integrated, innovative, and sustainable solutions in oil and gas operations, logistics, and manpower services that meet the growing demands of our clients and partners across the UAE and beyond."

The Abu Dhabi-based enterprise serves the UAE’s industrial and energy sectors, offering innovative, sustainable solutions, fostering collaboration, and driving long-term growth as a trusted enabler of integrated services.

With strong roots, dense branches, and a majestic crown, the Serh is the only tree in the UAE that is over a century old. With strong foundations, the company will provide stability, growth, and resilience, with core values based on technical capabilities and decades of collective experience.

Serh Group traces its origins to the merger of Al Dhafra Cooperation Society (ADCS) and Delma Co-operative Society (DCS), established in 1976 and 1981, respectively, under an Amiri Decree by His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The unified entity aimed to drive economic growth and foster the social development of Abu Dhabi’s Western Region. Over time, business activities expanded to include oil and gas field services, including logistics, machinery operation, and manpower services.

