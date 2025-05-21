ABU DHABI, UAE & CAMBRIDGE, UK – The Middle East’s leading plastics masterbatch manufacturer Astra Polymer has joined forces with British climate tech startup Levidian to explore the development of graphene-enhanced products for the automotive industry and other growing sectors.

Signed at the Make It in the Emirates conference today, the agreement aims to supercharge the market adoption of graphene in region, bringing together Levidian's world-beating graphene production capability with Astra Polymers’ growing portfolio to develop the next generation of more sustainable, higher performing plastic products.

With over 30 years’ experience of developing and manufacturing in the plastics marketplace, Astra Polymers is a specialist additive masterbatches company based in the heart of the Middle East. The company offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge additive formulations that enrich the process ability of plastic resins and compounds across sectors including automotive, consumer goods and construction.

Levidian’s patented LOOP technology captures the carbon from methane in solid form, producing high purity graphene while also producing clean hydrogen. The graphene produced has the lowest carbon intensity of any other production method worldwide, with the potential to be net zero or even carbon negative depending on the methane source and make-up of the electricity grid.

Graphene use cases within the automotive sector alone include a variety of car parts, from batteries and bumpers through to door panels and paints.

The companies are already working together on masterbatch trials, with work underway to integrate graphene produced from Levidian’s LOOP unit in Abu Dhabi into high-density polyethylene (HDPE) where it has the potential to make parts not only stronger but more environmentally friendly by driving down their carbon footprint.

Yehia El-Azab, CEO of Astra Polymers: "Astra Polymers is known as a leading manufacturer of masterbatches, operating globally to meet the growing demands of our customers. With partners like Levidian, we are happy to collaborate to enhance product offerings specifically for graphene-enhanced car parts. We continue to innovate, combined with our expertise to deliver customer specific solutions for a better tomorrow.”

The EV market within the Gulf Arab states is growing rapidly with Saudi Arabia working to manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars in 2026 alone.

Colin Elcoate, MENA Managing Director for Levidian, said: “The shift to electric vehicles is an essential part of the Middle East’s decarbonisation journey and offers huge potential for low carbon growth. Our partnership with Astra Polymers is a powerful example of how localising advanced, and sustainable materials can unlock regional supply chains, create high-value jobs, and position the UAE as a key player in the global EV ecosystem.”