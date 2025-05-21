Paysky, a fintech pioneer operating in 18 markets across the Middle East and Africa, has officially launched its “Pay by Bank” service during Seamless Middle East 2025, held in Dubai from 20th to 22nd May. This transformative solution enables direct Account-to-Account (A2A) payments, allowing banks, merchants, and individuals users to bypass legacy payment routes and benefit from faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions.

For decades, digital payments have been dominated by costly and complex layers of infrastructure that extract fees at every step. “Pay by Bank” changes that by enabling real-time transfers directly between bank accounts, eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, and placing full control back into the hands of financial institutions and businesses.

The new service delivers significant advantages. By removing dependency on third-party routing networks, “Pay by Bank” reduces transaction fees, accelerates settlement times, and improves transparency across the payment chain. It reflects Paysky’s commitment to building smarter infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of the digital economy.

Dr. Waleed Sadek, CEO of Paysky, stated from the exhibition floor:

“The digital economy has moved forward, but the infrastructure powering it is still stuck in the past. With “Pay by Bank”, we’re giving financial institutions and merchants a powerful alternative—fast, affordable, and built for scale. This is how we make financial inclusion a reality, not just a vision.”

“Pay by Bank” is already integrated across a range of use cases, including QR payments, e-commerce checkout, recurring payments and in-store face-to-face transactions via NFC and QR scanning. Whether online or offline, merchants can now accept direct payments from consumers’ bank accounts, streamlining the customer journey and improving business efficiency.

Paysky is currently engaged with several leading financial institutions across Africa to execute the rollout of “Pay by Bank”. The company is also actively powering the Central banks of 10 countries with national-level payment gateway infrastructure, reinforcing its leadership in enabling sovereign and scalable digital financial ecosystems.

Founded in 2017, Paysky has grown into a regional powerhouse in digital payment infrastructure, serving over 250 financial institutions and reaching more than 600 million users. With a mission to democratize access to financial services, Paysky continues to empower governments, banks, businesses, and individuals through innovation and inclusive digital platforms.

By launching “Pay by Bank” from the heart of Seamless Middle East 2025, Paysky is making a bold statement: The future of payments isn’t locked behind legacy networks. It’s open, direct, cost efficient and designed for a world that demands speed, security, and independence.