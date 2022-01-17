Manama : Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter ex-China, welcomed a high-level delegation from Spanish-based ALEASTUR on Sunday 16 January 2022. The ALEASTUR delegation comprising Leopoldo Galán - MD Aleastur Aluminium Business Unit & COO, Enrique Sela - Country Manager Aleastur Middle East WLL, Alberto Fernández - Interim Plant Manager Aleastur Middle East WLL and Meshari Saeed - Production Manager Aleastur Middle East WLL were welcomed by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Baqali, Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A. Latif, Chief Supply Officer Waleed Tamimi, and other senior officials from Alba.

While Alba and ALEASTUR have been in a long-standing business partnership spanning more than two decades, Alba will look forward to supplying its metal - proudly made in Bahrain - to ALEASTUR’s state-of-the-art aluminium grain refiners and master alloys’ production facility in the Kingdom which was recently announced as part of the Kingdom’s Aluminium Downstream Park.

Commenting on this visit, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

“We see massive opportunities when one of our suppliers launch their first overseas facility in Bahrain to cater not only for us but also to major Aluminium producers and casthouses in the region.

What makes this move all the way interesting is that Alba will be the supplier of choice for high-quality Aluminium for their Bahrain facility, thus making ALEASTUR Alba’s customer and supplier at the same time.

We also look forward to strengthening our ties with ALEASTUR on different fronts especially in respect to ESG discipline.””

Adding further, ALEASTUR’s CEO Sergio Martinez stated:

“Today we officially delivered to Alba, a long-term customer and strategic player in the industry, the first material manufactured in our new plant in Bahrain. This milestone is full of meaning for ALEASTUR GROUP, which represents our upgraded global capabilities and confirms our full commitment to our peers in the region.”

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

