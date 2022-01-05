Al Mazunah Free Zone, which is managed and operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, held a meeting with the business owners, officials of companies and customs clearance offices in the free zone, and ROP customs officials.

The meeting, which was chaired by Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, briefed on Madayn’s plans for Al Mazunah Free Zone in the coming period with the objective of strengthening joint efforts to achieve an ideal business and investment environment.

Moreover, the meeting highlighted the incentives and services offered to the investors and companies in the free zone, as well as underlined the challenges facing the investors and ways to overcome them.

-End-

