The South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/43wXIgy), taking place in Juba from 14-16 June, will feature the attendance and participation of Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development, Hon. Magna Mudyiwa.

Responsible for the development of policies and regulatory frameworks within Zimbabwe’s energy sector, Hon. Deputy Minister Mudyiwa’s participation will present an oversight of the investment environment within the southern African country while highlighting opportunities for collaboration and power development for South Sudan throughout the region.

“The participation and attendance of Hon. Deputy Minister Mudyiwa is indicative of South Sudan’s emergence as a leading player in African energy development,” stated James Chester, Senior Director for Energy Capital&Power, adding, “Engagement between the Ministries of South Sudan and Zimbabwe will continue to foster growth, development, and the important relationships between African energy producers.”

Having been appointed Deputy Minister in September 2018, Hon. Mudyiwa has overseen significant energy developments in Zimbabwe. In March, Zimbabwe started operating a new unit at its Hwange coal-fired power plant, providing relief to millions of citizens experiencing frequent power outages in recent months.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Energy and Power Development has sought to develop the country’s renewable energy capacity through the expansion of a solar PV power plant in the village of Nyabira from 2.5 MW to 25 MW, thus affirming the Government’s commitment to the global energy transition while serving to alleviate energy poverty.

Taking place under the theme, ‘Engine of East African Growth’, SSOP 2023 will serve at the premier destination for African industry leaders to cooperate on energy development opportunities while leveraging the continent’s resources to bring sustainable social and economic development to millions of people. Organized by Energy Capital&Power in official partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, the event invites the participation of a wide array of energy leaders, investors, and industry shakers to explore and engage with opportunities across the entire energy value chain.