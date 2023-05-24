Xylem (www.Xylem.com), the leading global water technology provider, and its regional partner, the Tiba Manzalawi Group, are excited to announce the launch of its new joint-venture manufacturing site, the Xylem Egypt Plant, that will provide world-class water solutions and brands to the region.

Xylem works closely with local partners to deliver international best-of-breed water solutions to match requirements on the ground. As the Egyptian market grew, the feasibility of establishing a local manufacturing site became a reality, and Xylem with its partner, Tiba Manzalawi, collaborated to make the factory a reality.

The new Xylem Egypt Plant will produce parts and complete units, including manufacturing and assembly of leading water brands such as Flygt, Lowara, and Bell&Gossett. The Xylem Egypt Plant will initially manufacture Split-Case Centrifugal pumps for different applications such as irrigation, HVAC and commercial building services, and End-Suction pumps for industry and irrigation.

This factory is the first in Egypt to produce water pumps and other equipment on behalf of an international brand. Targeting both Egyptian and export markets, it will create substantial benefits for the region, including buying in local currency, shorter delivery times, and providing local support. The Xylem Egypt Plant will also bolster employment and further catalyse Egypt's rapid growth and progress.

The Xylem Egypt Plant is projected to have a turnover of several billion EGP over the next five years, with an initial investment of billions in EGP to serve the multibillion-pound target market.

Xylem operates in over 150 countries having enjoyed the support of the Egyptian market for over 50 years, culminating in 2022 with the opening of regional headquarters that serve Egypt and the North African region. Recent local projects by Xylem include:

Abu Rawash treatment plant

Gerza irrigation treatment project

Alexandria wastewater pumping station renovations

Ministerial District (New Administrative Capital) HVAC and plumbing

New Alamein City Downtown&Towers water systems

South Valley (Toshka) Irrigation Project

"We are very excited about launching the Xylem Egypt Plant. Egypt has been a key Xylem market for over half a century, and we are honoured to participate in the country's ongoing modernisation projects that brings new opportunities to its people and communities. This first phase continues our commitment and deep connections with Egypt and we look forward to the next stages," says Vincent Chirouze, Managing Director – Xylem Africa.

"Egypt is growing and modernising into a leading 21st-century nation. When the need surfaced for more local capacity in the water solutions market, Tiba Manzalawi and Xylem already had the joint mindset and focus to make it happen. The Xylem Egypt Plant is a big first for us, showing that Egypt can manufacture world-class products for a renowned international brand such as Xylem, and it reinforces our commitment to the Egyptian State's vision of deepening local industry and reducing foreign currency costs to import finished products," says Shady Manzalawi, CEO at Tiba Manzalawi Group.

About Xylem:

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.Xylem.com.

About Tiba:

Tiba Manzalawi Group is the leading manufacturer and supplier of air conditioning systems and water solutions in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East. With over 45 years of knowledge&experience, the group has earned a reputation for excellence&innovation in the field. Tiba has a well-grounded portfolio of over 6000 projects in Egypt the region, along with heavy investments in state of the art production, testing and research and development facilities in Tenth of Ramadan City, Egypt's largest industrial area. The group is collaborating With highly reputable multinational companies and brands offering complete innovative solutions to its customers