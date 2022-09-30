Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is excited to present the panel discussion “What can Oil and Gas offer the South African Economy?” as part of its South Africa Energy Day, at Africa Oil Week. The panel – held at the leading Oil and Gas event in heart of Cape Town - will be moderated by Howie Frylinck, National Sales Manager, Pentagon Freight Services.

Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“Different to other African countries, South Africa offers a highly skilled workforce and industry already involved in O&G upstream in Sub Sahara Africa. For South Africa, this will not be new territory and in a country where unemployment is at an all-time high – skilled and unskilled can benefit just from job creation. The evidence of this is all around to be seen in the region,” Moderator Howie Frylinck said.

“The oil and gas sector employs approximately 1% of Africa workforce; this amounts to approximately 14 million people earning their daily income from O&G Upstream. In addition to job creation and upskilling of the workforce, the natural resource sector makes a crucial contribution to Africa’s GDP, government revenue and export earnings as well as the large number of goods and services are needed for oil exploration,” said Frylinck.

“With over 600 million people in Africa without access to power, it is clear the energy scenario is very different to that of the developing world. Africa has for many years been exploited of its natural resources whilst industrialised countries benefited. It is therefore too simplistic to suggest Africa must transition at the same pace as the U.S.A., the U.K., and other western economies,” said Frylinck.

“The argument isn’t about the reality of climate change: The world accepts the reality of that. The question is, why should Africa leave over $1.3 trillion on the table between now and 2050? Especially if we can develop hydrocarbons safely and with strong carbon management strategies,” Frylinck added.

This session will explore the economic upsides of development whilst also balancing climate change realities. Panellists include Craig Morkel, South African Oil and Gas Alliance; Hasnayn Ebrahim, Managing Director, Africa International Advisors; Thabiso Tenyane, Executive Chairman and CEO, Phawke Group; and Andri Hugo, CEO, NOVO Energy.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.