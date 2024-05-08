Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided machinery and equipment support to the Sahel Cooperative which produces neem oil in Maroua, Cameroon.

The equipment was delivered to cooperative officials with a ceremony attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Yaoundé, Volkan Işıkçı; TİKA’s officials; the Manager of Education Programs in Maroua, Haoua Diddi, members of the cooperative and many other guests.

Within the scope of the project, large-capacity oil production and grain drying machines, as well as other necessary production equipment were provided.

TİKA aims to create new employment opportunities for women by increasing their participation by 10 percent in the cooperative, which has 150 women members working in production and delivery, and which has recently increased its production capacity. With the income from the sale of products of neem seed (oil, soap, etc.), TİKA also aims to finance the planting of new saplings, especially to create canopies in schools, in the region with a desert climate.