As regional energy demand continues to grow, participants at this year’s South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2024 conference and exhibition can expect updates on a number of milestones and developments in the country’s burgeoning petroleum industry. Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) – conference organizer – is pleased to announce that petroleum and logistics company Triple A Services&Petroleum will participate at SSOP 2024 as a Platinum Sponsor.

Represented by Founder and CEO Atong Amos, Triple A Services&Petroleum brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to positive change, while demonstrating a strong commitment to working within the investment management and consumer service industries of South Sudan.

SSOP 2024 positions South Sudan at the center of investments and partnerships in the East African energy landscape. Taking place in Juba on June 25-28, 2024, the conference and exhibition invites investors to explore and engage with opportunities across the hydrocarbons, renewable energy and power sectors. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Triple A Services&Petroleum’s sponsorship reiterates the company’s commitment to driving new investment opportunities across South Sudan and the wider East African energy space, as the event unites regional and international stakeholders in Juba for four days of networking and deal-making,

In addition to investment and petroleum development, Triple A Services&Petroleum is expected to drive greater gender equality, skills development and inclusivity during this year’s event, as South Sudan and the wider Nile Basin petroleum industry seeks to transform into a regional exploration and service hub.

“Triple A Services&Petroleum continues to affirm its commitment to advancing South Sudan’s energy sector through broad-based and inclusive growth,” states ECP International Conference Director, James Chester. “As South Sudan forges partnerships with neighboring oil and gas producers, skills development and knowledge transfer represent strategic opportunities for cross-border collaboration.”