The 27th Ordinary Session of the Executive Committee of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) (www.UCLGA.org) meets on August 02, 2022 in Nouakchott (Mauritania). The meeting is hosted by the Region of Nouakchott.

This 27th session of the Executive Committee is the first of the new leadership team of UCLG Africa elected at the General Assembly of May 19, 2022 in Kisumu, Kenya during the Africities 9 Summit. It is mainly devoted to the approval of the accounts of the organization for the year 2021, to the evaluation of the results of the Africities Summit (Kisumu, May 17-21, 2022), to the discussion of the strategic orientations of the new leadership team of UCLG Africa, and to the participation of Africa in the bodies and commissions of UCLG-World.

The official opening of the 27th session was honored by the presence of their Excellencies the Minister of Interior and Decentralization, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Urbanism; as well as the President of the Association of Mayors of Mauritania, the Presidents of the Mauritanian Regions and several other important personalities.

On the side of UCLG Africa, the session was held under the chairmanship of Mrs. Fatimetou Abdel Malick, President of the Region of Nouakchott (Mauritania) and President of UCLG Africa, in the presence of :

- Ms Christine Mba Ndutume, Mayor of Libreville (Gabon) and Vice-President of UCLG Africa for the Central African Region;

- Mme Kouame Badou Harlette, spouse N'Guessan, Mayor of the Commune of Arrash, and Secretary General of the Union of Cities and Communes of Côte d'Ivoire, representing Mr. Claude Paulin Danho, President of the Union of Cities and Communes of Côte d'Ivoire (UVICOCI) and Vice President of UCLG Africa for the West Africa Region;

- M. Jeffrey Sibisibi, President of the Botswana Local Authorities Association (BALA) and Vice President of UCLG Africa for the Southern Africa Region;

- Mme Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of The City of Banjul (The Gambia), and President of the Network of Local Elected Women of Africa (REFELA).

As a reminder, the Executive Committee of UCLG Africa is the body in charge of the political direction of the organization. The Executive Committee is composed of 16 members, 15 members elected by the General Assembly of UCLG Africa (3 for each of the 5 regions of Africa), plus the President of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA), which is the standing committee for gender equality of UCLG Africa.

For more information please contact:

Gaëlle Yomi

Tel : + 212 610 56 71 45

E-mail : gyomi@uclga.org

About UCLG Africa :

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is the umbrella organization of local governments in Africa, whose founding congress took place in 2005 in the city of Tshwane, South Africa. UCLG Africa. UCLG Africa is the result of the unification of three continental groupings of local governments according to the official language inherited from the colonial period: the African Union of Local Authorities (AULA), essentially English-speaking; the Union of African Cities (UVA), essentially French-speaking; and the African section of the União das Cidades e Capitais Lusófonas Africana, Americana e Asiatica (UCCLA), essentially Lusophone.

UCLG Africa currently brings together the 51 national associations of local governments operating in Africa as well as 2,000 cities and territories with more than 100,000 inhabitants. Through its members UCLG Africa represents more than 350 million African citizens.

A founding member of the world organization United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), UCLG Africa is its regional section for Africa.

The general secretariat of the organization is established in Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, where UCLG Africa enjoys diplomatic status as a Pan-African international organization.

UCLG Africa is also represented in the five regions of Africa through regional offices established: in Cairo, Egypt, for the North African Region; in Accra, Ghana, for the West African Region; in Libreville, Gabon, for the Central African Region; in Nairobi, Kenya, for the East African Region; and in Pretoria, South Africa, for the Southern African Region.