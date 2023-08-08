The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has congratulated all the 33 players selected to represent South Africa in France.

She said the ambassadorial role of the 33 Springboks has began and will culminate in Paris on 28 of October.

“This is a team that united the nation through representation and deed when it won the Rugby World Cup in 2019, in Japan. We are proud of the Springboks because many of us see ourselves in them, and see what traversing adversity and be a victor.”

Siya Kolisi will captain the 33 men squad when they attempt their title defence in France. The Springboks open their Rugby World Cup title defence against Scotland on 10 September, at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Ms Dlulane said she speaks on behalf of all South Africans when she wished the Boks well.

“Clearly for the past four years the Boks have done enough to prove their mettle, and show that they will be serious contenders. All South Africans should be behind this team to urge it on until the last day of the World Cup. We are saying ndlela-ntle Mabhokobhoko,” Ms Dlulane added.

The Boks are scheduled to play friendly games against Wales (Principality Stadium) and New Zealand All Blacks (Twickenham) before engaging in a voyage across the English Channel.