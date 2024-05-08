Segismundo Nguema Nsue, General Director of Equatorial Guinea’s national gas company Sonagas, will speak at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector taking place from 4–8 November in Cape Town. Sonagas’ participation is expected to drive dialogue around opportunities for global gas players in Equatorial Guinea as the country invites foreign firms to unlock the full potential of the market.

Committed to maximizing the development and monetization of Equatorial Guinea’s vast gas resources – amounting to 5 trillion cubic feet -, Sonagas partnered with Chinese firm Wison to conduct a feasibility study for a floating gas production and processing ship for the Ebano Field in Block EG-27 in November 2023. At AEW: Invest in African Energy, Nsue will speak on the role of Equatorial Guinea’s gas resources in driving sustainable development across the continent, sharing insight into how investing in gas can bolster local economies while generating high returns for investors.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Sonagas has been instrumental in Equatorial Guinea’s gas market since the company’s inception in 2005. The state entity runs several projects in partnership with global market players, producing around 23,000 cubic meters of LNG per day through a joint venture with Marathon Oil, Mitshui and Marubeni. Sonagas also operates a methanol production plant in Alba - producing one million tons of LNG per year - in partnership with Marathon Oil and Noble E.G. In addition to gas production, the company produces electricity on Bioko Island, thereby supporting the security of the country’s electricity network.

Going forward, the company has several projects in the agenda to attract fresh investments into the country’s gas market. Sonagas plans to construct a second LNG plant on Bioko Island with a production capacity of 4.4 million tons per annum to expand export revenue. The company is also planning to establish gas-powered electricity generation projects country-wide while enhancing LPG production and distribution within local and regional markets.

In the transportation sector, Sonagas plans to rollout gas charging stations nationwide to expand a gas-powered vehicles initiative launched by the government and Egyptian firm TAQA Arabia in March 2022. The first five compressed natural gas (CNG) powered vehicles have already been delivered to the country. In addition to CNG supply stations, the project includes the construction of the Punta Europa CNG project. By leveraging the country’s gas resources to power the transportation industry, Sonagas is setting a benchmark for other gas-rich nations in Africa while laying the foundation for sustainable fuel production in Equatorial Guinea.

To ensure the successful execution of these projects, Sonagas is seeking partnerships with companies that offer the technical and financial expertise to optimize the nation's gas value chain. Uniting companies and investors from across the global and African energy sectors, AEW: Invest in African Energy facilitates this engagement by connecting technology and service providers with Equatorial Guinea’s future gas projects.

“Sonagas is adding value to Equatorial Guinea’s economy by maximizing the use of the country’s gas resources. The company’s innovative approach across the LNG, LPG, methanol and gas-to-power sectors is crucial for driving new investments across Equatorial Guinea's gas market, aligning with the government’s ambitions to accelerate economic growth and industrialization through sustainable fuels,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW: Invest in African Energy serves as the preferred platform for Nsue to connect with investors, project operators and technology providers to ink partnership and investment deals. At the conference this November, Nsue will provide an update on Sonagas' project pipeline, presenting investment opportunities for global industry players.