Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab are on a working visit to South Sudan.

The delegation, yesterday, 3 April, delivered message from President Isaias Afwerki to President Salva Kiir Mayardit. The message focused on the development in South Sudan as well as bilateral relations and regional developments.

President Salva Kiir highlighted the long standing relations between the two countries forged in a common struggle for freedom and thanked President Isaias for his message and continued solidarity with the people of South Sudan, including in multilateral forums.

President Salva also briefed the delegation on developments in the transition period in South Sudan and the challenges and prospects for peace and appreciated Eritrea’s efforts to promote peace and reconciliation among the people of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir further underscored the need to develop bilateral cooperation even in the face of difficulties.

President Salva Kiir also applauded Eritrea’s decision to resume its activities in IGAD and stressed that it would contribute to a more effective regional cooperation.