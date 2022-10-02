Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)

The ANOCA (https://AfricaOlympic.com/) president, Mustapha Berraf commended on Monday the decisions to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international events even if not under the national flag, as fair and fell perfectly within the universal standards of the Olympic movement to unite the young generations of the world and to promote peace and harmony between peoples. 

This call reiterates stands as an evidence before the whole world to echo the voice of wisdom and fraternity that we all advocate in this magnificent movement that has this unique privilege of global respect.

