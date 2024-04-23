Maritime security, tourism, climate change, air connectivity, and regional engagements in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) were at the top of the agenda for bilateral talks between the High Commissioner-designate of Australia, Ms. Kate Chamley, and the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave on Monday 22nd April, 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.
On the topic of maritime security, the two diplomats agreed on the importance of collaboration in this area given the resurgence of piracy in the region.
The two sides also discussed the possibility of expanding collaboration to increase visitors' arrivals from Australia, as well as cooperation in capacity building and exchange of expertise in the field of tourism.