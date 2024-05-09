Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent a cable of condolences and consolation to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who left behind a journey marked by unwavering devotion to his nation. President El-Sisi extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the people and leadership of the UAE, praying to Allah the Almighty to embrace the deceased with His perfect mercy and forgiveness, grant his family patience and solace, and protect the people of the UAE from all harm.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.