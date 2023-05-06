Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting to follow-up on developments of the Egypt's Future project for agricultural production.

The meeting was attended by President's Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed and Director of the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority Colonel Pilot Bahaa El-Ghannam.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting reviewed ongoing efforts on different aspects of the project such as land reclamation, the establishment of silos for storing grains and agricultural industrialization to maximize the value added of agricultural production. Efforts to increase the use of modern technology in land reclamation, the latest irrigation systems and agricultural mechanization, within the scope of the project, were also presented.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue the implementation of all current and future components of the project, accommodating development and urban development, and the consequent intensity of transport and trade. The President noted that the New Delta project,in general, aims to bring about a qualitative addition to the agricultural land in Egypt, to contribute significantly to bridging the gap in the various strategic crops and achieving food security. This is in addition to providing thousands of job opportunities in various specializations, which adds to efforts to promote comprehensive development in the country.