As part of the Ntirhisano Outreach Programme, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has officially opened the revamped R114 Road (P39 Road) located between Johannesburg and Mogale City.

The R114 Road serves as a major artery between the City of Joburg and the North West Province and provides an alternative to the N14 freeway.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, Makhura said roads are critical catalysts for investment and unlocking economic growth.

"We remain committed to providing good quality roads across the province. The West Rand is one of the regions with infrastructure backlogs and we have intensified efforts to deliver infrastructure projects that will drive economic growth in the area.

"We also need renewable energy sources and smart technologies that will assist us to boost the economy, attract investors and create jobs, " Makhura said.

He was joined by the MEC for Public Transport and Roads and Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo.

The premier cautioned against project interruptions, saying they only serve to delay service delivery and job opportunities.

Mamabolo said the refurbished road will provide relief to road users through improved mobility, reduced travel times, enhanced driving experience as well as facilitate easy access to business, residential and agricultural estates.

The road is extensively used by taxis that transport residents of the various settlements to and from Mogale City and Johannesburg.

The enhancement of the shoulders of the road will also assist non-motorized transport users to have safer access to the road.

Other works undertaken are the construction of edge beams, reinstating road markings and damaged signs, repairing guardrails; cleaning the road reserve, cleaning and repairing all drainage structures as well as constructing new drainage structures.

The roadworks included the rehabilitation of the road surface and reconstruction of its intersection with Cedar Road to improve safety in the area.