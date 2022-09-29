Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce NOV’s continued commitment to Africa Oil Week as a Gold Sponsor. The company will be well-represented at AOW - held in the heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

NOV delivers safe, high-quality, technology-driven equipment and services in support of activities essential to oil and gas drilling and production activities as well as supporting the energy transition. NOV’s integration expertise in delivering projects on target by helping its customers to eliminate risk and increase profits and efficiency, no matter the project status, challenges or goals.

NOV is sponsor of the Africa Oil Week Welcome Reception, which will celebrate the start of Africa Oil Week at a beautiful Cape Town venue. This makes a perfect way to break the ice and relax in preparation for the next four days ahead.

Additionally, NOV’s Chief Sales Officer, Mr. Ian Ayling, will be participating in the panel discussion, “Creating a Low Carbon Future: What Technologies Should Companies be Focusing on?” With so many companies focusing on sustainability as a priority, it’s sometimes hard to know if companies are approaching carbon management in the best way. This panel will discuss the many routes companies can take to do this successfully.

Ayling said, “For NOV, Africa Oil Week is the premier event for us in Africa and the one place where we know all of the right people will be gathered at the same time.”

“With NOV’s broad portfolio of products from jack-up design and associated drilling and completion technologies to subsea and offshore production process equipment, the chance to engage with the wide range of stakeholders who will be joining the event is very important to us,” said Ayling.

NOV is there to make your full project lifecycle a success. With safety, profit, and sustainability in mind, they get your project done on time, on budget, and within scope. With fewer vendors to manage, you have the flexibility to take back control of your project’s schedule, budget, and supply chain. Through cost-efficient designs, innovative technologies, and integrated solutions, NOV protects your people, your investment, and your time. They help your team harness the strength of sustainability and reduce your project’s environmental footprint and increase profits. Let NOV prove to you that they can provide value you can measure.

“We’re so excited to welcome NOV as gold sponsor of AOW 2022, and we thank them for their continued support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week. “NOV is a great asset to Africa Oil Week and we’re thrilled to have them host the welcome reception and be involved on our panel discussion,” he added.

To find out more about NOV, visit their website (https://bit.ly/3y3SAml).

