In Niger, a country already affected by multiple crises, humanitarian NGOs are warning that further instability could strongly deteriorate the living conditions of the most vulnerable, including women and children who are often the most vulnerable during times of crisis, and hamper the humanitarian response. The combination of sanctions and conflict with the existing vulnerabilities in Niger could have devastating effects on the lives of over 4.4 million people in country who are already in need of humanitarian assistance.

We, as independent and neutral humanitarian organisations, urge all stakeholders to do their utmost to minimize human suffering and to ensure that assistance can reach those in need, regardless of political situation or decisions.

We further urge all stakeholders to ensure that humanitarian actors can continue their essential work unimpeded and in full respect of humanitarian principles. We also advocate for the inclusion of humanitarian exemptions in all decisions, including sanctions, to prevent adverse impacts on civilians.