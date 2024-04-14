NBA Africa (www.NBA.com) and Africell, one of the fastest-growing mobile network operators in Africa, today unveiled an indoor basketball court at 1˚ de Maio at Av. Deolinda Rodrigues in Luanda, Angola as part of their multiyear collaboration to use basketball to benefit Angolan youth. The new court, donated to and operated by the city of Luanda, will provide a safe space where members of the local community can play basketball year-round and host Jr. NBA events and programming in the future.

The court was unveiled by Africell Angola CEO Jorge Vazquez and NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi. They were joined by Angolan NBA Academy Africa prospect Aginaldo Neto, who is signed to Petro de Luanda for the 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season as part of the BAL Elevate (https://apo-opa.co/3Ug0vrY) program, and who previously participated in the Jr. NBA program in Angola. Following the ceremony, the court hosted two exhibition games featuring men’s and women’s teams from the local community.

“By making basketball more accessible to young Angolans, the partnership between Africell and NBA Africa is having a big impact,” said Africell Angola CEO Jorge Vazquez. “Basketball is an important part of Angolan popular culture, and this new facility brings it into the reach of more potential players."

“This beautiful new court speaks to Angola’s rich basketball tradition and further builds on our youth development efforts across the continent,” said NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi. “Thanks to the support of Africell, more boys and girls in Luanda will be able to learn and play the game in a safe environment year-round.”

In addition to the court unveiling and exhibition games, last week, NBA Africa and Africell held a Jr. NBA clinic in Lubango for 250 boys and girls ages 18 and under. Last year, NBA Africa and Africell held Jr. NBA clinics, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, as well as a Her Time to Play basketball clinic and leadership workshop for 200 girls ages 16 and under and 20 female basketball coaches.

The new court also builds on NBA Africa’s previous initiatives in Angola, including hosting Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa in Luanda in 2016 and a Jr. NBA league in Luanda in 2017 and 2018. BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached nearly 100 Angolan boys and girls since its launch in Africa in 2003.

Angola’s Petro de Luanda is representing the country in the 2024 BAL season for the fourth consecutive time.

Contacts:

Sam Williams

Africell Communications

swilliams@africell.com

+44 7485 649 555

Pawel Weszka

NBA Africa Communications

pweszka@nba.com

+27 10 0072666

About Africell:

Africell (https://apo-opa.co/3JgvfTF) provides fast, reliable, low-cost mobile network coverage and related technology services to almost 20 million subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa. We currently operate in Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone and The Gambia. Africell is U.S.-owned, headquartered in London, and directly and indirectly employs more than 10,000 people.

Africell also invests in and supports social initiatives that provide benefits to our operating markets and the wider region in the areas of sports, health and wellbeing; education and entrepreneurship; and arts, culture and heritage.

For more information, visit www.Africell.com or connect with us on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/445H4Wo).

About NBA Africa:

NBA Africa is an affiliate of the National Basketball Association (NBA), a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. NBA Africa conducts the league’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and has opened subsidiary offices in Cairo, Egypt; Dakar, Senegal; Lagos, Nigeria; and Nairobi, Kenya. The NBA has a long history in Africa and opened its African headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2010. The league’s efforts on the continent have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through youth and elite development, social responsibility, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, NBA Stores, the BAL, and more.

NBA games and programming are available in all 54 African countries, and the NBA has hosted three sold-out exhibition games on the continent since 2015. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that tipped off its fourth season in March 2024. Fans can follow @NBA_Africa and @theBAL on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.