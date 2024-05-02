The Tristar Gladiators Team won the Ultimate Team Golf Challenge presented by Charles Monat and supported by Sobha Realty.in warm and windy conditions at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

The winners shot 150 Stableford points in a closely fought contest with the top three teams covered by just one point.

Ten teams, each consisting of 14 players in the squad, played in a Betterball Stableford format with men playing from the challenging Blue Tees and ladies from the Red Tees. As the players did not play with their partners the individual and team scores were only announced at a fully attended prize presentation.

The handicap allowance was 75 per cent per player with 140 golfers competing and with some competing over nine holes and the balance over 18 holes.

The team total was calculated with the best four Betterball scores out of the five pairs counting.

Mukesh Kochhar, the owner of Tristar Gladiators, said at the prize presentation: “We basically kept the same team as in the first Ultimate Golf Challenge event in January – that was important for us all in our team.

“The ladies were particularly outstanding today in the team. We look forward to being part of future Ultimate Golf Challenge events moving forward.

“We are proud champions of this tournament and well done to all my team. A special thanks to my mentor and also one of my key team members Devanand Kurup.” Kochar added.

The Individual Event was won by Ali Haji (Shershaah Eagles) with 36 points and the Ladies Division was won by Beatrice Galleppini (Dugusta Titans) with 35 points.

Brandon De Souza, Tournament Director an

d Organizer of the Ultimate Team Golf Challenge, commented: “e have had an excellent day of golf – a very exciting finish with a genuine buzz around the entire day of competitive and social golf. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Results

Tristar Gladiators 150.

Moore Aces 150.

Dugasta Titans 149.

Team Tristar Gladiators: G. Owiti, A. Bhatia, A. Ayres, B. Pratap, M. Kochhar, S. De Souza, D. Kemp, R. Yadav, V. Tawani, V. Malhotra, J. Makhdum, D. Kurup, S. Mahmood.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

