Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the upcoming three editions of FIFA Arab Cup tournament in 2025, 2029 and 2033.

This was announced in the FIFA Council that met ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand where several key decisions were taken.

"At the request of the Qatar Football Association, Qatar will host the tournament in 2025, 2029 and 2033, which will follow the principle of an invitational competition not included in the International Match Calendar," announced FIFA in its statement.

It also confirmed the various slot allocations for the five editions of FIFA U-17 World Cup that will be held annually in Qatar from 2025 to 2029. The slots confirmed are as follows: AFC: 9; CAF: 10; Concacaf: 8; CONMEBOL: 7; OFC: 3; UEFA 11.

