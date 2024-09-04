MUSCAT: The sight of cricketers from India and Pakistan vying for victory is one of the most-sought clashes in the sports world. Be it a match in U-19 Asia Cup or a match in the World Cup, cricket fans across the world look forward to a thriller between these cricket giants and arch-rivals.

Oman is all set to host the Asian Cricket Council [ACC] Emerging Teams Asia Cup that will witness India and Pakistan teams among eight fight for title at the Oman Cricket Academy ground in Al Amerat from October 16-27.

According to sources, the eight-team event will feature A teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and three qualifiers from the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup.

Hosts Oman, UAE and Hong Kong national teams have qualified from the Premier Cup, which was hosted in Oman in April this year.

UAE had defeated Oman in the final to secure berth in 2025 Asia Cup and Emerging Teams Asia Cup while runner-up Oman and third-placed Hong Kong secured berth for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

