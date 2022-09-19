Dedicated to sharing experiences and deciphering the trends at work in the African business world, the Choiseul Africa Business Forum will be held on October 19th and 20th in Casablanca, Morocco. This 3rd edition organized by the Institut Choiseul (www.Choiseul.info), in partnership with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) and the Casablanca-Settat Region, will bring together 600 key economic and institutional decision-makers from Africa, Europe and the Gulf around operational work sessions and privileged networking moments.

More than 600 international leaders and economic decision makers gathered to discuss major African economic issues

Mr. Chakib ALJ, President of the CGEM and Mr. Abdellatif MÂZOUZ, President of the Casablanca-Settat Region will inaugurate this third edition to promote the economic vitality of Morocco and the Casablanca-Settat region. The event will also honor Madagascar: the President of the Republic His Excellency Mr. Andry RAJOELINA accompanied by a ministerial delegation will be among the distinguished guests at the opening ceremony. Many stakeholders from the Malagasy private sector will actively participate in the exchanges.

The Choiseul Africa Business Forum will be more generally a ground for emulation between head of state, ministers, business leaders, donors and representatives of the African and European business community. The Forum will welcome the Minister of Economy and Finance of Morocco, Mrs. Nadia FETTAH ALAOUI, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Benin, Mr. Jean-Michel ABIMBOLA, the President and CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Mr. Hani SALEM SONBOL, the Director General of the Investment Promotion Center in Côte d'Ivoire Mrs. Solange AMICHIA or the Egyptian businessman Mr. Naguib SAWIRIS.

Encourage expert exchanges on a wide range of topics to promote innovation

After two years in Nice, this 3rd edition of the Choiseul Africa Business Forum will be held for the first time on the African continent. As an economic capital at the crossroads of European, North African and sub-Saharan dynamics, Casablanca will be a melting pot of economic and geostrategic thoughts and expertise for two days. Cybersecurity, African cities of tomorrow, energy, education or digital transformation: thirteen themes at the heart of contemporary pan-African issues will be addressed by leading experts and decision-makers who make the economic news of the continent. With more than 50 countries represented, including 40 African ones, the Choiseul Africa Business Forum will be a real accelerator of inter and intra-continental synergies, thanks to a fertile business climate. See you on October 19 and 20, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Casablanca.

"Africa will be at the heart of tomorrow's global recovery. It is from this conviction that the ambition of the Choiseul Africa Business Forum was born, and every year we seek to reinforce all the fields of value creation in Africa", Pascal LOROT, President of the Institut Choiseul.

