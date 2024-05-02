The Ministry of Health’s State Department for Medical Services has begun a comprehensive headcount to realign its staff with the recently approved structure by the Public Service Commission.

Principal Secretary Mr. Harry Kimtai, representing Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula, initiated the initiative today at Afya House, stressing its importance for human resources planning within the department.

PS Kimtai emphasized the need to align staff assignments with the newly established framework, highlighting the importance of technical officers for departmental operations.

The headcount aims to ensure payroll accuracy and eliminate discrepancies through certificate verifications, updating records, and streamlining divisions and directorates accordingly.

The PS clarified that the exercise is solely for record updating, placing individuals according to their specialties, and aligning heads of divisions and directorates. This reflects the Ministry’s commitment to organizational efficiency and accountability.

The headcount includes staff in counties, with a directive for those on strike to report back to their work stations and submit necessary paperwork. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action.

Initial findings revealed discrepancies at Mathari and Spinal facilities, where personnel listed on the payroll were found to be deployed elsewhere.

Kimtai urged all staff to submit paperwork by the 7th to avoid salary disruptions and potential disciplinary measures.

Approximately 250 employees have already had their salary payments suspended, particularly those who failed to declare their wealth. PS Kimtai emphasized the significance of compliance, as non-compliance may result in being deemed absent from duty.