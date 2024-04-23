The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), QU Dongyu, today signed an agreement to provide FAO’s support to the Government of Cameroon in building the capacity of small-scale farmers in the country’s Eastern Region.

The Cameroon Emergency Food Crisis Response Project which is receiving $2.92 million from the World Bank and for which FAO is an implementing partner, seeks to strengthen sustainable food production and enhance farmer’s resilience to the impacts of the climate crisis. The mid-term report on the 2023 food crises reveals that in Cameroon 22 percent of the population is in Phase 2 (Stressed), and 10 percent of the population is in Phase 3 (Crisis) of Acute Food Insecurity.

The FAO Director-General signed the agreement in a ceremony with Gabriel Mbairobe, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Cameroon, Dr. Taiga, Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries of Cameroon and a Representative of the World Bank.

“The climate crisis has impacted across the agriculture sector, including livestock and fisheries, as well as affecting other key areas such as health,” Qu stated.

“In view of climate variability and the disruptive events observed in the country, FAO supports the Project through agricultural and livestock support in the eastern region” the Director-General added.

The PULCCA Project will provide support through four key components:

One: by supporting food and nutrition stabilization of rapid response for early recovery and resilience building;

Two: by strengthening smallholder production capacities through crop and livestock support for climate and nutrition resilience;

Three: through support for community preparedness and early warning systems; and

Four: through project management, monitoring, and evaluation.

FAO’s intervention will include the procurement and distribution of agricultural inputs (improved drought-resistant seed varieties, fertilisers) and equipment for primary production to farmers, 60 percent of whom are women. In addition to boosting crop production, support for livestock production is also envisage, including the distribution of inputs and materials for livestock farmers and mass vaccination campaigns for traditional poultry.

FAO will also provide technical assistance to strengthen farmers’ resilience to climate change through the farmer-field-school and climate-smart production approach.