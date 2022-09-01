Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the King of Malaysia HM Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations and his best wishes for good health and happiness to the King of Malaysia, wishing the people of Malaysia further progress and prosperity.

HM the King underlines in the message: " I avail myself of this opportunity to praise the Moroccan-Malaysian relations. I am sure they will continue to grow and prosper thanks to out peoples' aspirations for greater joint action and fruitful cooperation".

