Angolan oil and gas exploration and production company, Falcon Oil Holding Angola S.A., will participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3RIrAQ1) 2022 Conference and Exhibition – taking place in Luanda on 29-30 November and 1 December – as a gold sponsor, demonstrating the event’s high-level participation among key regional energy players.

Involved in numerous oil and gas exploration and production activities in Angola, including assets in the country’s Block 2/05, Block 17/06, and Block 15/06 conventional oil fields, Falcon Oil Holding Angola has been instrumental towards bringing value to Angola’s oil and gas market.

“We at Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) are very pleased to announce the participation of Falcon Oil Holding Angola S.A. at the AOG 2022 Conference this year,” states ECP International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, adding that, “Their participation is indicative of the conference’s commitment towards engaging the most pressing matters in Angola’s energy market by ensuring that the development of its natural resources translates to energy wealth as well as tangible benefits for the local population.”

Poised to expand and promote exploration and new discoveries in Angola, Falcon Oil Holding Angola’s participation at this year’s esteemed event will highlight the important role that energy companies play in ensuring Angola’s socioeconomic development through its natural resources, while serving to showcase the role of the country’s resources within the shifting global economy.

Now in its third edition, AOG 2022 represents the premier platform for Angola to spur investment and dealmaking within the regional energy value chains. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org), the conference and exhibition will unite innumerable oil and gas players, such as Falcon Oil Holding Angola, together to participate in three days of dealmaking, networking, panel discussions and exhibitions.

For more information about AOG 2022, visit https://bit.ly/3V2PcBW