Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, nominated 44 Heads of Delegation, Heads of Office, Chargés d’affaires a.i. of the European Union for the upcoming diplomatic rotation at the EU delegations worldwide.

The appointment process of the nominees will be formalized following the receipt of the official approval (agrément), where applicable, from the respective host countries:

BOŠKOVIC POHAR Veronika has been nominated as the Chargé d’affaires a.i. to Afghanistan. She is currently the Slovenian Representative to the Political and Security Committee (PSC). She has previously served as the Slovenian Deputy Chief of Mission to France, The Kingdom of Morocco and UNESCO.

MELLADO PASCUA Diego has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Algeria. He is currently the Chief of Protocol in the EEAS and has formerly served as an EU Ambassador to Peru.

MILLER Michael has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh. He is currently Head of Unit for Montenegro and Serbia in the European Commission, DG NEAR. He has previously served as Head of Political Section in the EU Delegation to Türkiye.

MUND Stephane has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Benin. He is currently the Belgian Representative to the Political and Security Committee (PSC). He has previously served as the Belgian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

SEGURA SOCIAS Jaume has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Bolivia. He is currently the EU Ambassador to Honduras and has previously served as a Political Counsellor at the Embassy of Spain in Mexico.

SORECA Luigi has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is currently serving as the EU Special Envoy for External Aspects of Migration. He has previously served as EU Ambassador to Albania.

TUTS Geneviève has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Canada. She is currently serving as the Head of Cabinet of Commissioner Didier Reynders responsible for Justice. Ms TUTS has previously served as Director for Transport, Telecommunications and Energy in the General Secretariat of the Council.

ESCALONA PATUREL Diego has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Central African Republic. He is currently serving as Head of Cooperation in the European Union Delegation to Burkina Faso and has previously served as Head of Cooperation in the European Union Delegation to Egypt.

BOBAK Przemyslaw has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Chad. He is currently serving as Ambassador of Poland to Ethiopia. Mr Bobak has formerly served as a Director for Africa and the Middle East Department in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

GINTERSDORFER Claudia has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Chile. She is currently serving as Head of Division for Americas - Regional Affairs in the EEAS. She has previously served as Deputy Head of Delegation to the EU Delegation in Brazil.

MARCHAL Anne has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo. She is currently serving as Head of Division for Consular Affairs in the EEAS and has formerly served as a Deputy Head of Delegation to Pakistan.

IONETE Denisa Elena has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Djibouti. She is currently serving as Senior Inspector and Adviser in the EEAS. Ms Ionete has previously served as an EU Ambassador to Niger.

DORODNOVA Jekaterina has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Ecuador. She is currently serving as Adviser on Western Balkans in the EEAS. Ms Dorodnova has formerly served as a Deputy Head of Delegation in the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Hercegovina.

EICHHORST Angelina has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Egypt. She is currently serving as the Managing Director for EUROPE in the EEAS and has previously served as the EU Ambassador to Lebanon.

MECKLENBURG Karsten has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Eswatini. He is currently serving as the Head of Political Section in Burkina Faso and has formerly served as the Head of Trade and Economic Section in the EU Delegation to Canada.

FROM-EMMESBERGER Sofie has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Ethiopia. She is currently serving as Director General for Africa and the Middle East in the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs. She has formerly served in the EEAS as the Chair of the Political and Security Committee (PSC).

GIOGKARAKIS-ARGYROPOULOS Ioannis has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Haiti. He is currently serving as Head of Division for ASIA-Pacific Regional Affairs, ASEM and Indo Pacific in the EEAS. He has formerly served as an EU Ambassador to Papua New Guinea.

SELMAYR Martin has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to the Holy See, Order of Malta&UN Organisations. He is currently serving as Hors Classe Adviser in the European Commission. Mr Selmayr has previously served as the Secretary-General of the Commission and as a Head of the European Commission Representation in Austria.

FOURNIER Gonzalo has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Honduras. He is currently serving as chargé d'affaires of Spain to Belarus and Turkmenistan. He has previously served as Consul General of Spain in Salvador de Bahia and Northeast Brazil.

ROUSE Harvey has been nominated as the EU Head of Office to Hong Kong&MACAO. He is currently serving as Head of Unit for International Relations at the European Commission, DG MOVE. Mr Rouse has formerly served as a Head of Trade&Economic Section at the EU Delegation to Indonesia/Brunei Darussalam&EU Delegation to ASEAN.

GANSLANDT Clara has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Iceland. She is currently serving as Head of Division for Western Europe and Special Envoy for Arctic Matters in the EEAS. She has previously served as Head of Division for Partnerships and Agreements in the EEAS.

AKOLA Erja has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Jamaica. She is currently serving as Deputy Head of Delegation in the EU Delegation to the Pacific. She has previously served as Deputy Head of Unit for Trade Relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries in the European Commission, DG Trade.

SIMKIĆ Aleška has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan. She is currently serving as the Head of Cabinet to the Slovenian Commissioner Janez Lenarčič responsible for Crisis Management. She has formerly served as Deputy Head of Delegation in the EU Delegation to the Russian Federation.

ORAV Aivo has been nominated as the EU Head of Office to Kosovo. He is currently serving as Permanent Representative of Estonia to the EU. Mr Orav has formerly served as EU Ambassador to Montenegro.

GALLAGHER Mark has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to The Lao PDR. He is currently serving as Deputy Head of Division for South East Asia in the EEAS. He has previously served as the Head of Political Section in the EU Delegation to Israel.

DAERR Rafael Tristan has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Malaysia. He is currently serving as Member of Cabinet of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Mr Josep Borell Fontelles. He has previously served as Deputy Head of Division in the Division for Parliamentary Affairs in the EEAS.

TASSO VILALLONGA Joaquin has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Mauritania. He is currently serving as the EU Ambassador to the Togolese Republic. He has formerly served as Deputy Head of Division for Pan African Affairs in the EEAS.

ANDRÉ Francisco has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Mexico. He is currently serving as the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Portuguese Republic. Mr André has formerly served as Head of Cabinet of the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic.

MARCIULIONYTE Ina has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Mongolia. She is currently serving as the EU Ambassador to the Lao PDR. She has formerly served as Lithuanian Ambassador to People’s Republic of China, Mongolia, the Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam.

SATTLER Johann has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Montenegro. He is currently serving as the EU Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and has previously served as the Austrian Ambassador to Albania.

MIGNOT Gautier has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Nigeria. He is currently serving as the EU Ambassador to Mexico and has formerly served as Ambassador of France to Colombia.

ROKAS Michalis has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to North Macedonia. He is currently serving as EU Ambassador to Malaysia. Mr Rokas has previously served as Head of Division for support to Delegations in the EEAS.

HATWELL Jonathan has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Peru. He is currently serving as Head of Division for Mexico, Central America and Caribbean in the EEAS. Mr Hatwell has previously served as Deputy Head of Delegation to the EU Delegation in Japan.

SANTORO Mariomassimo has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to the Philippines. He is currently serving as the Head of Division for Policy Coordination and Head of Office of the EEAS Secretary-General. He has formerly served as Antici Counsellor and Chief policy coordinator in the Permanent Representation of Italy to the European Union.

JANKOWSKI Jacek has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone. He is currently serving as Minister Counsellor in the Human Resources Department in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has formerly served as EU Ambassador to Zambia and COMESA.

LAJČÁK Miroslav has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Switzerland. He is currently serving as European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan Regional issues. He has previously served as Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

OHNMACHT Michael has been nominated as the Chargé d’affaires a.i. to Syria. He is currently serving as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Libya and has previously served as Head of the Middle East Division in the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

GUELLNER Lutz has been nominated as the EU Head of Office to Taiwan. He is currently serving as Head of Division for Strategic Communications, Task Forces and Information Analysis in the EEAS. Mr Guellner has previously served as Head of Unit for Communications and Civil Society Dialogue in DG Trade, European Commission.

JONES Gwilym has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Togo. He is currently serving as the EU Ambassador to Mauritania and has previously served as Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation in Niger.

PERRONE Giuseppe has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Tunisia. He is currently serving as the Ambassador of Italy to Iran and has previously served as the Ambassador of Italy to the State of Libya.

OSSOWSKI Thomas Hans has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Türkiye. He is currently serving as the German representative to the Political and Security Committee (PSC) and has previously served as the German Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

MARTINEZ CARBONELL Belén has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to UN Geneva. She is currently serving as the Managing Director for the Global Agenda and Multilateral Relations in the EEAS. She has previously served as Director for Human Recourses in the EEAS.

KLAAR Toivo has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Uzbekistan. He is currently serving as the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. He has previously served as the Head of Division for Central Asia in the EEAS.

CALVO PUERTA Antonia has been nominated as the Chargé d’affaires to Venezuela. She is currently serving as an Adviser to the Managing Director for Americas in the EEAS and has formerly served as EU Ambassador to Costa Rica.

The EEAS has also nominated 11 new Deputy Heads of Delegation of the European Union.

BÄVERBRANT STANGHED Karin has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the African Union. She is currently serving as Policy Officer for Peace, Security and Defence in the EEAS. Ms Stanghed has previously served as Minister Counsellor and Head of Political Section at the Swedish Embassy to Ethiopia, Djibouti, The African Union, IGAD and UN-ECA.

BONAL Aurelie has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Canada. She is currently serving as the Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy in the United States of America. She has previosly served as the Press Counsellor and Spokes Person at the French Embassy to the United Kingdom.

BAJADA Ruth has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the United States of America. She is currently serving as Head of Division for the United States and Canada in the EEAS. Ms Bajada has formerly served as Adviser and Political Assistant to the Secretary-General.

PEÑALVER GARCÍA Nereo has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the Pacific. He is currently serving as Cabinet Expert in the team of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Mr Josep Borrell Fontelles. He has previously served as Head of Division for Parliamentary Affairs in the EEAS.

SUWARA Ewa has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to India. She is currently serving as the Head of Field Office in the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia. Ms Suwara has previously served as Foreign Policy Counsellor in the Polish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

GNOCCHI Thomas has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Japan. He is currently serving as Head of Office at the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macao. Mr GNOCCHI has previosly served as Deputy Head of Division for Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific.

POPPELBAUM Isabell has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the United Kingdom. She is currently serving as Political Assistant to the Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs in the EEAS. She has formerly served as Policy Officer at the EU Delegation to Myanmar.

PARENTI Antonio has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to UN Geneva. He is currently serving as the Head of the European Commission Represenation to Italy. Mr Parenti has previosly served as the Head of the Economic, Trade and Development Section at the EU Delegation in New York.

FERNANDEZ-MARTOS Antonio has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the WTO Geneva. He is currently serving as Head of Unit for Multilateral Affairs and WTO at the European Commission, DG Trade. Mr Fernandez-Martos has previously served as Head of Unit for Economic Affairs in the European Commission DG Trade.

SAADI Samy has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Lebanon. He is currently serving as Political Counsellor for African Issues and UN Peacebuilding at the Permanent Mission of Germany to the United Nations in New York. He has formerly served as Team Leader for Middle East and North Africa at the the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany.

RIZZO James has been nominated as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the West Bank and Gaza Strip. He is currently serving as Justice and Home Affairs Counsellor at the Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the EU and has previously served as Political Desk for Türkiye in the European Commission, DG NEAR.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission also announces that Mr. Simon MORDUE has been selected as Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues, in the EEAS. Mr. Mordue is currently serving as Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council and has also served as EU Ambassador to Kenya.