The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern Region organized training program on administration and finance to 37 women from the 12 sub-zones in the region.

The training included administration concept, administration and its importance, role of communication in administration, as well as material and financial management.

The objective of the training was to develop the capacity of members that are engaged in administration and finance sector and enable them provide timely and effective service to the public.

Speaking at the conclusion event of the training, Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the union branch in the region, called on the trainees to apply the training they were provided in efficiently serving the public.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, on her part said that the program is part and parcel of the mission of the union to develop the overall capacity of members called on the trainees to become exemplary in their areas and work in cooperation with the Government and public institutions.

At the event, six months activity assessment as well as future program has been discussed.