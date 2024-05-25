The 33rd Independence Day anniversary was enthusiastically celebrated in the Anseba, Northern, and Southern Red Sea Regions under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience.”

Mr. Siraj Haji, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in Anseba Region, noted that a strong effort was exerted in cooperation with the public, members of the Defense Forces, and others to colorfully celebrate the Independence Day anniversary. He commended all those who contributed to the vibrant event.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, highlighted the heavy sacrifices made to realize national independence and safeguard national sovereignty. He also provided a briefing on the development programs set out in the region. The event saw the participation of senior government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, religious leaders, village elders, and a large number of Keren residents. The program featured cultural and artistic performances as well as calisthenics by students.

Similarly, the 33rd Independence Day anniversary was enthusiastically celebrated in the port city of Massawa at the regional level. The event included military parades by the Defense Forces, Air Force, and Navy, along with cultural and artistic programs involving a number of veteran and young artists.

Ms. Zeineb Omar, chairperson of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the region, extended congratulations to the Eritrean people both inside the country and abroad, as well as to the Eritrean Defense Forces. She noted that the celebratory events in the region began on 15 May across the sub-zones and commended all those who participated in organizing and taking part in the colorful festivities.

Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, mentioned that three generations of Eritreans have made significant sacrifices for independence and national sovereignty, as well as in repelling external hostilities. She also urged stronger participation in preserving the peace achieved and in implementing national development programs.

The 33rd Independence Day anniversary was also vibrantly celebrated in the port city of Assab at the regional level on 23 May.

The event was attended by Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Region, Brig. Gen. Abraham Andom, Commander of the Eastern Command, and other senior officials, along with Sultan Abdulkadir of Rehaita and numerous nationals. Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai explained the profound significance of the Independence Day celebrations and called for redoubled efforts to secure peace and successfully implement national development programs.

The occasion featured military parades, a speed boats show, and cultural and artistic programs that depicted the day.